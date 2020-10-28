Russia’s SMF, Toonz Media sign up for new animation series

Russian production company SMF (Soyuzmultfilm) Studio has formed a partnership with global animation player Toonz Media Group to co-produce a new animation series.

Aliens in My Backpack comes from Rob Lee and James Driscoll, creators of the worldwide franchise Fireman Sam and the BAFTA-nominated World Award winning animated children’s cartoon series The Shoe People.

This new Aliens CGI series brings to life a family of characters from a distant planet with perfect ecological settings who are on a mission to share their secrets with Earth and make the planet greener.

Production of the 52x11 minutes series will start late in 2020 and the first episode will be available for potential media and broadcast partners by mid/late 2021.

Distribution, licensing, merchandising

Production will be handled by Toonz and SoyuzmultFilm Studios, with the partnership also responsible for video distribution and licensing and merchandising. The deal was negotiated by Paul Robinson, a former Disney executive and Executive Vice President at Toonz Media Group.

Yuliana Slascheva, Chairman of the Board of SMF, said that partnering with Toonz is a significant milestone for SMF Studio growth as one of its strategic goals is to establish the company in the international market.

“Both have powerful creative potential and Toonz has an undoubted experience in the global promotion of content. The defining reason for this partnership is the values that the animated series introduces to the audience: it is the best way to convey to children complicated issues in a simple language,” Slascheva said.

P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, said: “For Toonz, this is a very exciting project as it upholds the universal value of environment conservation that appeals to kids and families across the world.”