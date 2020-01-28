SC allows introduction of African cheetah in India

Looking for a location? Try the wastelands
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India.
Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had filed an application seeking permission for the introduction of the African cheetah from Namibia.
The apex court set up a three-member committee, comprising former director Wildlife of India Ranjit Singh, DG of Wildlife of India Dhananjay Mohan, and DIG, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment and Forests to guide the NTCA in taking a decision on the issue.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said that the apex court will monitor the project and the committee will submit its report every four months.
The top court also said the decision for relocation of the African cheetah will be taken after a proper survey and the action of introduction of the animal will be left to the NTCA’s discretion.
It said the NCTA will be guided by the committee of experts who will carry out a survey for the best location.
It was submitted before the apex court that the African cheetah will be introduced on an experimental basis in the best suitable habitat to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions.
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...