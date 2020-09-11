Seroconversion shows recovery from Covid-19: Study

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
According to new research published in the Journal of Medical Virology this month, coronavirus symptoms can have a relationship with the serological status over time. Serological tests look for antibodies in the blood.
The researchers did a retrospective analysis of Covid-19 positive patients between March and May 2020.
The authors of the study found that seroconversion — in immunology, it is the time period during which a specific antibody develops and becomes detectable in the blood — occurred only after the phase in which fever was present. All patients showed Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, except for one.
All of the IgG-positive patients seroconverted after they stopped getting a fever, except for one. Thus, 17 out of 18 patients had IgG antibodies against the S protein at a median duration of 15 days from the onset of symptoms, researchers mentioned in their study.
16 out of 18 developed Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies at about the same median interval.
The research revealed that for all these cases, except for one, the RT-PCR became negative after or during seroconversion, indicating viral clearance from the body.
In two patients, who also had impairment in lung oxygenation, and anosmia or ageusia, seroconversion occurred after the fever went down.
The researchers noted that in all cases, seroconversion is associated with convalescence in patients who have uncomplicated non-critical coronavirus.
