SMCW - Maharashtra’s first ‘women only’ medical college

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
At their induction ceremony in February 2021, the students of the first-year MBBS batch at The Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW) in Pune watched the Marathi movie ‘Anandi Gopal’ with mixed emotions of admiration and contentment.
The film, based on the struggles of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi (March 31, 1865–February 26, 1887), one of the first Indian female practitioners of western medicine (alongside Kadambini Ganguly), led to setting up of the college.
Started in 2021, SMCW – the first ‘women only’ medical college in Maharashtra and the third medical college in the country, exclusively for women, – is also a tribute to Anandi Gopal’s courage and willpower, as much an initiative to improve women’s education.
The college, a purely residential college, was set up Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Founder and Chancellor S B Mujumdar, who got inspired after watching the biopic.
“I would term it as a divine coincidence of my life. The courage of Anandi Gopal, who went to America to study medicine, inspired us to start the medical college. Till that point, Symbiosis, which had a hospital - Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre – had decided not to foray into medical education,” Mujumdar said.
“The idea of screening the movie at the induction ceremony was to inspire the 150 female students, the very first batch of the all-women college, to soldier on despite the odds,” he added.
At the induction ceremony, which was attended by a team of the movie including its director Sameer Vidwans, all the students – took an oath to “never to discontinue practising medicine”.
“Today only about 17 per cent of the doctors in India are females, as many of them dropout even after passing out with high marks. Motivating them to practise, do researches or use technology to practise from home can go a long way in correcting this bias,” Mujumdar added.
The 150 students are from by 12 states, with about 13 from Rajasthan and others from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. Of the total 120 faculties of SMCW, about 60-65 per cent are women.
“Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi was a woman who challenged the status quo and pioneered the way for many women in her lifetime. While the movie has made Anandibai and her grit immortal, it has also inspired in setting up an all women’s medical college in Maharastra,” Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios said.
The medical college has also begun to use technology in classroom, like live streaming of surgeries from operation theatres, while the college also prides in charging low-fees compared with other private medical colleges in the country.
SMCW has provided ‘Anandi Gopal Scholarship’ to top five students, who qualified through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test exam and enrolled for the MBBS course.
For Mujumdar, the next milestone is ‘globalisation of minds’, an idea hived off from ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, with people working together with same vision and intent.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...