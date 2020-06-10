SonyLIV’s digital selection process of KBC records 42% jump in participation

Amogh Dusad, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business said, “The exclusive digital selection process for KBC has recorded an all-time high number of auditionees. A 3X increase in the participants with the online selection process signifies the yardstick of our user engagement on the SonyLIV app and the evolving preference of digital mediums amongst users. The process enabled us to reach out to a wider cross-section of the audience while innovating with the 2nd screen initiative.”

In alignment with this process, the selection for the Fastest Finger First contestants will be based on the scores of the above selection process. To ensure inclusivity, makers have facilitated calls for visually challenged auditionees.

The auditions commenced with a General Knowledge test followed by a video uploaded by the participants. The assessment for the final round will be centred on the cumulative score and participants with the highest scores will qualify for a personal interview.

The company noted that the online auditions of KBC 12 have broken all records by providing access to participants and saving their travel time to audition cities. The digital auditions also allow a better verification process, giving users direct access to the entire selection procedure. This safeguards their interests against fraudulent activities, Sony maintained.

In a landmark change, the auditions that have traditionally been happening on-ground across 8 cities and 10 days till last year, were conducted digitally on a single day via the SonyLIV app this season due to Covid-19. These auditions saw more than 12,000 participants, a four times increase compared to last season, Sony mentioned in its official release.

SonyLIV witnessed a 42 per cent jump in participation in the first-ever digital selection process for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The channel has registered more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!