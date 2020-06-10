SonyLIV’s digital selection process of KBC records 42% jump in participation

Optimise your smartphone for work
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
SonyLIV witnessed a 42 per cent jump in participation in the first-ever digital selection process for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The channel has registered more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries.
In a landmark change, the auditions that have traditionally been happening on-ground across 8 cities and 10 days till last year, were conducted digitally on a single day via the SonyLIV app this season due to Covid-19. These auditions saw more than 12,000 participants, a four times increase compared to last season, Sony mentioned in its official release.
The company noted that the online auditions of KBC 12 have broken all records by providing access to participants and saving their travel time to audition cities. The digital auditions also allow a better verification process, giving users direct access to the entire selection procedure. This safeguards their interests against fraudulent activities, Sony maintained.
The auditions commenced with a General Knowledge test followed by a video uploaded by the participants. The assessment for the final round will be centred on the cumulative score and participants with the highest scores will qualify for a personal interview.
In alignment with this process, the selection for the Fastest Finger First contestants will be based on the scores of the above selection process. To ensure inclusivity, makers have facilitated calls for visually challenged auditionees.
Amogh Dusad, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business said, “The exclusive digital selection process for KBC has recorded an all-time high number of auditionees. A 3X increase in the participants with the online selection process signifies the yardstick of our user engagement on the SonyLIV app and the evolving preference of digital mediums amongst users. The process enabled us to reach out to a wider cross-section of the audience while innovating with the 2nd screen initiative.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
In a bid to lower the cost of insurance for vehicle owners, ease the confusion over the myriad of options and ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
₹986 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 97095010001015 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...