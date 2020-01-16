‘Tanhaji’ becomes first movie in 2020 to enter ₹100-cr club

LG G8s ThinQ Review: An interesting, if slightly dated phone
Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji became the first film of 2020 to register overall box office collection of more than ₹100 crore.
Film analyst Taran Adarsh first broke the news of Tanjahi hitting the ₹100-crore mark, on Twitter early on Thursday.
“#Tanhaji - #AjayDevgn's 100th film - hits ₹100cr today [Day 6]... Chasing a big total today,” Adarsh tweeted.
Earlier, Adarsh had also tweeted the daily collection of the film leading up to the ₹100-crore mark.
“#Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films... Will cross ₹100 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh said in a tweet.
Tanhaji is the 100th film of Ajay Devgn’s career and his fifth consecutive film to hit the ₹100-crore mark. Saif Ali Khan, who stars alongside Ajay Devgn, has had a dry spell since his film Race 2 crossed the ₹100-crore mark in 2013.
Over the week, the film has been declared tax-free across multiple states.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office on Tuesday had shared updates regarding the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to make the film tax-free in the state following Devgn’s request on Twitter.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office had also declared the film tax-free in Haryana on Wednesday following the UP government’s decision.
Congress leader and minister Yashomati Thakur, as well as Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday, took to Twitter to announce that the decision to make the film tax-free in Maharashtra had been discussed in the cabinet meeting. The announcement will be made on Thursday.
Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, specifically the incident of the 'Capture of Kondhana fort.' The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, also featuring Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Devdatta Nage and Shashank Shende in significant roles.
Tanhaji released on more than 3,800 screens in India in Hindi and Marathi. In the overseas market, the film has been released on more than 600 screens so far.
