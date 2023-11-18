Ahead of Super Sunday when India clashes with Australia for the men’s World Cup Cricket final, fan jerseys are flying off the shelves both online and offline. Cinemas and restaurants are also geared up to cash in on the exciting climax.

Over the course of the four weeks of the tournament, stadiums have been turned into a sea of blue showing how briskly the India fan jersey has sold . “We saw a 5x spike YoY over the last four weeks. The official adidas ODI fan jersey emerged as the No. 1 bestseller for Amazon Fashion. With India qualifying for finals, we observed an astounding 10x spike in the last 2-3 days,” a spokesperson for Amazon India said.

Riding on the strong demand seen for official fans jerseys, the official kit sponsor of Team India, adidas on Saturday announced the launch of 2023 pairs of limited-edition World Cup trainer shoes for men and women.

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder FanCode said, “Not just the official jerseys there has also been good demand for other products. We have been selling a wide range of official merchandise which includes pens, diaries, mugs, keychains, jackets, t-shirts and polos among others. Fans have also been keen to get these products customised, especially jerseys.” FC Shop is the official retail partner of ICC for the World Cup.

Colaco described how FanCode has been working closely with ICC and other partners to ensure the official merchandise is easily available for fans at accessible price points. “Our tie-up with Swiggy has enabled delivery of products within a few minutes in various cities through Instamart. We have also partnered with the restaurant chain Social to make the official merchandise available across their outlets,” he added.

Live-screening

Meanwhile cinemas and restaurants are gearing up for Super Sunday. PVR INOX would be live-screening the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Finals in 150 cinemas across 60 cities. “The highest number of advance bookings has been received from Gujarat and Maharashtra. In light of the overwhelming response, we are allocating more screens dedicated to the match within the same cinema to 2 to 3 screens to accommodate a larger audience of cricket enthusiasts,”said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd.

Miraj Cinemas will showcase the Sunday match across 30 multiplexes in 23 cities. Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas said that the response has been “overwhelming” with 70-80 per cent tickets have already been sold out.”

Companies are also hosting special screenings for the World Cup final. DS Group is hosting a special event for its employees and their families at its headquarters in Noida on Sunday. The event will see close to 3000 people watching the match together and rooting for Team India. The company said that “fun-filled activities” will mark the day with a special kids zone being set up for children, ensuring a family-friendly environment. The company said the special event is modelled on the annual family fiesta it hosts for employees and their families.

Restaurants too expect to see a surge in orders. Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, “Throughout the match screenings in the last two months, we’ve been receiving a phenomenal response owing to the community-viewing aspect of most sports, including cricket, and we expect the same this Sunday. For the business, we have seen a 20-30 per cent spike in order volumes during the ongoing event.”