The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Production houses have been given the green light to restart filming in the United Kingdom after authorities signed off on new safety rules to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Guardian reported.
Producers of major Hollywood films such as The Batman and the next instalment in the Fantastic Beasts series now have the go-ahead to begin filming again. Production ould restart as soon as July, the report said.
Production of films and series across the globe had come to a halt across the globe in light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has infected over 6 million people worldwide.
The green light comes as broadcasters, streaming services and cinema owners face potential lack in content.
The British Film Commission and the British Film Institute have drawn up guidelines to begin filming again which includes safety rules in terms of “physical distancing, safety training and temperature tests,” the report said.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Public Health England and the Health and Safety Executive have approved these documents.
Individual studios are to decide themselves when they would begin filming again. Warner Bros the stupid behind the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman and the Fantastic Beasts franchise in the UK is aiming to resume production as soon as it is safe to do so, the report said.
Production of other major movies and series that could resume include Disney’s Little Mermaid and Netflix’s series The Witcher.
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 28 had said that they will implement new rules for lockdown starting Monday.
“We can move forward with adjusting the lockdown in England on Monday,” Johnson had said in a statement.
“I understand people will have questions as to how to do all of this safely - and we will publish guidance on these changes to help people, to help you, make the most of them,” he had said.
This would include slowly reopening schools and shops among other relaxations.
The UK has reported over 2.7 lakh cases of Covid-19 so far with fatalities surpassing 38,000 as per reports.
