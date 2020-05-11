The Office cast reunites for a fan’s virtual wedding hosted by John Krasinski

John Krasinski reunited the cast of the popular American sitcom The Office for a fan’s virtual wedding in the latest episode of his YouTube show, ‘Some Good News.’

After featuring Steve Carell in the first episode of his ‘feel-good’ You Tube show in the time of Covid-19. Krasinski reunited the main cast of the show to host a Zoom wedding for his fans, a couple from Maryland Susan and John.

John had shared a video of his proposal on social media tagging Krasinski. The proposal was a re-enactment of Jim’s proposal to Pam outside a petrol pump in The Office.

Krasinski, responding to John’s request for him to attend the wedding, got ordained and hosted a virtual wedding including the couple’s parents and best friends.

The episode featured Jenna Fischer who played Pam as the Maid of Honour and a special song by Zac Brown.

The wedding also featured the Office cast Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton performing the show’s choreographed wedding entrance dance from Jim and Pam’s wedding from season six on the song Forever by Chris Brown.

The episode was lauded by The Office fans across the globe on social media.

The Office which aired on NBC from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, is an American mockumentary sitcom adapted from the BBC series ‘The Office.’ It is based on the everyday lives of office employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in the Scranton, Pennsylvania. The series finale was viewed by an estimated 5.69 million viewers, according to Reuters.