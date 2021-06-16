The/Nudge Foundation receives grant from MacKenzie Scott

The Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation, The/Nudge Foundation has received a grant from US-based philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett, as per a statement issued by the Foundation today. From its portion of the grant, The/Nudge Foundation will build its three impact streams – The/Nudge Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, The/Nudge Centre for Rural Development, and The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation – all of which together work towards poverty alleviation, the statement said.

"The/Nudge has been selected by MacKenzie through a rigorous process of research and impact evaluation as one among the world’s 286 high-impact organizations. A total of $2.7B was donated by MacKenzie to the chosen nonprofits, each receiving a significant donation as a “signal of trust and encouragement”, in MacKenzie’s own words," the statement added.

"We are extremely grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her support and trust in our capabilities and plans for scaling up. We are at a point in our journey where we feel confident in our potential to meaningfully contribute to India’s development. In the aftermath of the pandemic, we have increased our focus on rural livelihoods and on strengthening the capacity of government systems,“ said Atul Satija, Founder, The/Nudge Foundation. "We dedicate this milestone to our employees, our advisors, our early partners and everyone who has joined us along the way," he added.

MacKenzie Scott became one of the world's richest women after her divorce from Amazon.com Founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. She embarked on her philanthropic journey soon after and has given away over USD 8 billion. Among the causes MacKenzie has supported are food security, emergency Covid-19 relief work, racial equality, LGBTQIA rights and mitigating climate change. She intends to support education, child advocacy, social action institutions and the arts through donations. MacKenzie is married to Seattle-based science teacher Dan Jewett and has reportedly pledged to give away the majority of her wealth.