Tom Cruise is working with NASA to shoot a feature film in outer space

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is working on shooting a feature film in space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Tuesday.
“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” tweeted NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.
Last week, online publication Deadline had reported that the Hollywood actor was aiming to shoot a feature film in space. According to the report, Tom Cruise and Space X are collaborating on a project with NASA for developing the first narrative feature film to be shot in outer space.
“Should be a lot of fun!” Space X CEO Elon Musk had said replying to Bridenstine’s tweet.
The film is likely to be in the action-adventure genre. It is not likely to be a Mission: Impossible film, the report said.
The details of the project are yet to be known. However, Bridenstine had said that the film will take place aboard the International Space Station.
SpaceX in February had announced that it had partnered up with private spaceflight company Space Adventures to send civilians to space. As per the agreement, the company will enable a space trip two to three times farther than the International Space Station into the Earth’s orbit organized by private spaceflight company Space Adventures.
The company led by Musk in march had also partnered with Houston-based startup Axiom Space for organizing a fully private 10-day trip to the International Space Station sometime in late 2021 according to the company’s official announcement.
