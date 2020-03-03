Top luxury cars to look out for in 2020

While the passenger vehicle segment is going through a slowdown, the high-end market seems to be holding up.

Here is a list of luxury cars, that could emerge as the top seller in 2020. The list has been put together by Jatin Ahuja, Industry Expert & Founder Big Boy Toyz

Range Rover Sport 2.0

This Jaguar Land Rover Sport 2.0 with a powerful and smooth engine is a comfortable car starting at a price range of Rs 86.71 lakh and topping off at Rs 1.01 crore for the fully-loaded HSE. This new Range Rover has variety of features among which is the three-zone climate control and cabin air ionization. This car will truly revive the driving experience with its elegant interiors and flawlessly integrated technology.

Mercedes AMG G63

The German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has given the Indian customers another flamboyant and lavish off roader; with G63 the fastest SUV in the Indian market as its powerful engine enables it to break the speed barrier of 100 kmph in just about 5.5 seconds. Apart from the new looks of the G-class, it comes with AMG specific trim such as the front apron and Panamerica radiator trim, side skirts, 20 inch (optional 22 inch) wheels with added wheel arches. The overall look of the car is finished with a chrome side mounted exhaust pipes and brakes with red caliper. The Mercedes AMG G63 comes at a price of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire is a self charging hybrid electric luxury car priced at 79.5 lakh (ex showroom). It is equipped with two electric motors and a hybrid battery. Toyota Kirloskar Motors claim that it offers high fuel efficiency along with a mileage of 16.35 KMPL. The Vellfire comes with an onboard charging function where the batteries can be automatically charged while in function, therefore not requiring any external charging stations. This feature makes the Vellfire the car of the sustainable future.

New Range Rover Evoque

The new Range Rover Evoque has a sophisticated look, coupe-like silhouette, distinctive roofline and a very specific surface. The premium LED headlights with signature DRLs, animated directional indicators, flush deployable door handles and 18 inch alloy wheels add up to its physical features. This car is priced at a starting price of Rs 54.94 lakhs (ex showroom). It is available in 4 variants, where all the variants are automatic.

New Audi A8 L

This sedan, much lighter than its predecessor, has thoroughly updated exterior. It is evaluated at 1.56 crore. Audi A8 comes with a bold and sporty design along with HD Matrix LED headlights and bold tail lamps with OLED technology. It puts out 336 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and can pull the car to triple-digit speeds in 5.7 seconds.