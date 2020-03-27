UP’s detained Dr Kafeel Khan wrote to PM to let him help India fighting coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh’s well-known doctor Kafeel Khan, who is still under detention, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the PM to let him extend his service to the country when it is witnessing a hostile coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Khan’s letter surfaced two days after PM Modi announced a nationwide lock-down due to the novel coronavirus. Khan also warned the PM that the health system of India is fragile and there is a dearth of doctors in the country. He mentioned that India is staring at a catastrophe because of its inefficient health system.

Dr Khan noted that with his medical experience, he could be useful in India’s fight against the coronavirus and urged Modi to take a quick decision on this.

The letter that was posted on his official Twitter account, read: “Sir, with my 20 years of experience in the medical field and more so by those 103 free medical camps I had conducted since out of jail after BRD [Baba Raghav Das] oxygen tragedy, I feel I could be of some help in curtailing this disease.”

“I humbly request you to defer/order to release to serve from my illegal, arbitrary, malafide, unjustified detention till my beloved country comes out winning against this deadly virus,” said the letter dated March 19.

Dr Khan also flagged the fragility problems with India’s healthcare system and wrote: “I fear with our fragile health system which is in shambles at primary level, scarce intensive care units, a huge shortage of doctors/paramedics, large population, poverty, lack of awareness, etc. could lead to an impending catastrophe.”

Dr Khan informed the PM that India must increase testing to prevent the community spread of coronavirus. He added: “I propose that we should increase rapid testing strength (one in each district level), open up of new intensive care units and isolation wards. I suggest extensive training of doctors/paramedics/support group including AYUSH and private sectors.”