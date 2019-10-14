US firm Lionsgate bets big on India with premium content

American entertainment company Lionsgate is looking to spin its Starz premium network into a separate company to reduce its debt load.

Lionsgate is a global content company with films, TV series, digital products and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Tie-up with Vodafone

In August, Vodafone Idea teamed up with Starz to bring Lionsgate Play content to India, offering content in local languages across different genres.

Lionsgate Play is available to Vodafone Play, Idea Movies and TV subscribers as a part of what the two companies called a ‘strategic collaboration’. With the partnership, the studio is looking to tap into the huge OTT potential in India.

Last November, Lionsgate had announced the India debut of Lionsgate Play as a branded block within the SonyLIV network, a broadcast-owned OTT platform. Its content was limited to 500 hours.

Post the Vodafone Idea tie-up, Lionsgate Play made a grand entry in the India market with its marketing campaign.

The global brand has awarded its creative mandate to Mumbai-headquartered Havas Creative India, and the duo decided to go with a clutter-breaking, quirky OOH (out-of-home) campaign. The idea was to showcase multiple genres of movies to the same consumer, emphasising the breadth of Lionsgate Play’s premium content.

The campaign is also tapping digital platforms, where the call to action will be stronger and lead the user directly to the streaming partner’s app.

Rohit Jain, MD, Lionsgate Play India, said the brand has always “taken a bold stand, be it content where our super heroes are non-conventional like ‘Hunger Games’ or while establishing a brand image. While OTT is an exciting category with many brands focusing on key titles to market themselves, we are looking at consumer connect so we can be relevant to our core audiences.”