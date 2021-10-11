V-Guard celebrates Durga Puja with unique installation from wires

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
(
Leading consumer electrical and electronics brand, V-Guard is welcoming the spirit of Durga Puja along with millions of Indians with a unique and one of its kind installations.
Adding much to the festival excitement, the brand has created a massive Durga Maa installation crafted out of V-Guard’s long-lasting wires. The 500 kg edifice contains 290 coils of wires that can be stretched up to 26 km. The colossal installation was the output of the finesse of 25 of West Bengal’s finest artists who toiled for close to a month to give it a final shape.
This 16 ft gigantic installation, erected in Deshapriya Park Puja Pandal in Kolkata, is a tribute from V-Guard to the people of West Bengal.
V-Guard has also created a track which encourages people to celebrate the excitement of the festival and spread happiness by dancing to the tune of joy, belt out the drumbeats of hope and usher in the beginning of a new tomorrow. The musical feast has been developed in collaboration with Alive India and its band Aurko.
Nandagopal Nair, VP & Head - Brand & Communications, V-Guard Industries Ltd. said, "At V-Guard, it has been our constant endeavour to empower our consumers to bring home a better tomorrow. This year, as we celebrate the festival, it is our humble attempt through the installation and video song to pay a tribute to the enduring spirit of Durga Puja and bring cheer to everyone's lives.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...