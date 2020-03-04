Vadodara tops video experience as tier-2 cities lead in India

Vadodara enjoyed the best overall Video Experience in India according to State of Mobile Video Experience report by Opensignal.

The typical urban Video Experience in India ranges from Fair to Good: users in 20 out of 40 cities enjoyed a Good Video Experience (50-65) and in the remaining 20 cities perceived a Fair Video Experience (40-55).

So what does that mean exactly? It means for much of the country, the typical mobile video experience leaves something to be desired. Video load times are sluggish; stops and stutters mid-stream are common to varying degrees; and connections often have trouble coping with higher-resolution formats, especially for those cities in the Fair category.

The report said that India had upgraded its national Video Experience rating from Poor to Fair.

Across all 40 cities, users in Vadodara enjoyed the best overall Video Experience in India. Coimbatore and Gwalior trailed closely behind separated by one or less than one point to finish in second and third place, respectively.

Madurai and Ahmedabad — come neck-and-neck for the fourth place. However, the former, a Tier-2 city, differentiated itself marginally with a score of 58.3 to put Ahmedabad (58) in the fifth position.

It was noteworthy that Ahmedabad was the only Tier-1 city to end up in the top five. In fact, only four out of eight Tier-1 cities made their place in the top 20 with Chennai (57.7), Kolkata (56.4) and Hyderabad (55.6) ranking 8th, 13th and 15th respectively.

At the same time, Bengaluru (54.4) was less than a point shy to secure the same. The remaining Tier-1 cities fell further below, with Mumbai (52.7) ranking 37th and the national capital, Delhi (52), ranking 40th — worst Video Experience across the compared cities.

Opensignal is an independent mobile analytics company specialising in quantifying mobile network experience. The company uses real-world mobile network data of users across the world to power its mobile analytics product suite.