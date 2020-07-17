Want to search for emojis? Try here

Would you like to congratulate your Japanese friends on their achievements with an emoji in Japanese language? In that case, just type ‘congratulations’ in the search box of the following data visualisation. You will get an emoji to wish them.

If you are fond of selfies and want to express it through an emoji, just type ‘selfie’ in the search box and see what happens.

Now, you can search for your favourite emojis here. This searchable data visualisation has a list of more than 1,700 emojis.

According to the website of the World Emoji Day, this event was founded by Jeremy Burge of Emojipedia in 2014, and July 17 is observed as ‘World Emoji Day’.

The website says the #WorldEmojiDay hashtag generated over four billion Twitter impressions in 2019.

Over 900 million emojis are sent every day without text on Facebook Messenger, and more than 700 million emojis are used in Facebook posts every day.

It also noted that the most used emoji on Twitter is ‘Face With Tears of Joy’ and 86 per cemt of emoji users on Twitter are 24 or younger.

Now, it is time for you to search for your favourite emoji here.

(Data visualisation: A J Vinayak)