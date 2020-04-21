Warner Bros postpones upcoming superhero movies; highly awaited Batman in the list

Warner Bros is going to postpone Matt Reeves highly awaited Batman movie by four months as a part of shuffling the broader DC film lineup, the Verge reported.

Earlier the Batman was supposed to hit theatres on June 25, 2021. However, it has been postponed to October 1, 2021, as per media reports.

According to the Verge report, many upcoming movies of the Disney’s Marvel Studios met the same fate and were rescheduled because of the global lockdown. Now, movies under the DC Comics umbrella are shifting to accommodate necessary changes due to the pandemic.

The Flash will now be released on June 3, 2022, movie delayed one month from its original date. Shazam 2, the sequel to Zachary Levi’s popular 2019 superhero movie, is moving from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

Warner Bros has made shuffling in its roster for movies slated to open in 2020. This includes - Many Saints of Newark, a sequel film to HBO’s The Sopranos, will now open on March 12th, 2021, instead of September 25th, 2020. The studio’s untitled Elvis film from director Baz Luhrmann is moving one month, from October 1, 2021, to November 5, 2021. Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new film, was also notably absent from the list.