WarnerMedia to layoff thousands of employees to reduce costs: Report

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
AT&T Inc owned WarnerMedia is expected to layoff thousands of employees in the United States in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce cost, Wall Street Jounral reported.
The media giant will be restructuring its workforce while attemting to reduce costs by as much as 20 per cent to combat the setback faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The layoffs which are expected to begin in the coming weeks will impact Warner Bros. studios and TV channels like HBO, TBS and TNT, as per the report.
The company did not confirm the number of layoffs. However, in a statement to WSJ, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said that the company had faced a “significant impact” of the pandemic similar to other players in the entertainment industry.
“We are in the midst of that process and it will involve increased investments in priority areas and, unfortunately, reductions in others,” the spokesperson said as quoted by the report.
The layoff would add on to the hundreds of layoff made by WarerMedia last month, within Warner Bros, as part of an internal restructuring effort, according to a report by Variety.
The restructuring will be carried out under the leadership of Jason Kilar who was appointed as the CEO of WarnerMedia earlier this year.
The company has made a range of executive changes since then. At least 600 staffers were laid off as part of the restructuring in August, Los Angeles Times reported.
The pandemic has led to big players in the entertainment industry laying off employees to cut costs.
Nearly 28,000 workers at Walt Disney Co were laid off as part of its workforce reductions of the Covid-19 era. The layoffs impacted Disney’s theme parks, cruise ships and retail businesses.
The company had previously furloughed workers and had cut expenses to sustain operations as per a CNBC report.
Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal had also een forced to layoff emloyees due to delayed film releases, closed down theme parks business and production issues, LA Times reported.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...