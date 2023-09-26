Warwick University, one of the leading universities in the UK, has appointed Kanishka Arumugam, Co-CEO of Coimbatore-based EKKI Water Technologies, as an Honorary Fellow

Arumugam has been appointed as an Honorary Fellow at the University of Warwick’s Institute for Global Sustainable Development (IGSD).

As an Honorary Fellow, Arumugam will share his insights on how businesses can be a force for good and promote sustainability in the water industry.

“We’re excited to have him bring a fresh perspective on sustainable development and bridge the gap between academia and business, particularly through his involvement with the water and wastewater industry globally,” a statement quoting Professor Elena Korosteleva, Director of IGSD at the University of Warwick, said.

