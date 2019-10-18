What to binge-watch on TV this weekend

No major plans for the weekend? Fret not, we list out a few binge-worthy TV shows and movies to watch on the major OTT platforms available in India.

1. Super 30

Hindi Movie, 2019

Genre: Drama

Time: 2 hours 34 minutes

Where: Hotstar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Thripathi

In case you missed this movie in theaters when it was released back in July 2019, now is the time to watch it. It is based on the inspirational and true story of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based tutor who chose to prepare 30 economically-challenged students every year for the IIT entrance exams without charging them a single paisa. Overcoming financial hardships and threats to his life from the coaching mafia, Anand Kumar continues to teach disadvantaged students. If you were looking for a bit of inspiration in your own life, this heart-warming story may fulfill that gap. These are true stories of children from impoverished backgrounds who manage to crack the formidable IIT entrance exam with absolutely no resources at their disposal.

Hrithik Roshan turns in a commendable performance as Anand Kumar, complete with local Bihari accent. Pankaj Thripathi, as usual, is at his rustic best. He plays the typical corrupt politician to the hilt. The supporting ensemble of students and other cast members also deliver memorable performances.

What is a Hindi film without song and dance? There are a couple of tedious song and dance sequences that you can thankfully fast-forward.

2. Downton Abbey

British TV series, 2010 - 2015

Genre: Historical period drama

Time: 6 seasons, 52 episodes, each episode is approximately 50 minutes in length

Where: Amazon Prime

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael

The release of the Downton Abbey movie this month has sparked renewed interest in the British historical drama that ran from 2010 to 2015, winning many awards, including the Golden Globes, Emmys, BAFTA and several others. Based on the lives of the fictional British aristocratic family of the Crawleys, the story narrates social and cultural changes in a post-Edwardian era. Real-life events, such as the sinking of the Titanic, First World War and even the Jallianwala Bagh massacre find mention in the TV series.

The early 20thCentury was a time of change for British society as the war resulted in increased taxes for the owners of land. This led to a gradual decline of the aristocracy and the rise of the working class. The Crawley family, led by the Earl and Countess of Grantham along with their three daughters try to get on with life amidst dwindling fortunes. The stories do not just come from upstairs but downstairs too – the lives of the butlers, maids, grooms, and other assorted staff at the castle intertwine with the lords and ladies to present an authentic picture of English society at the turn of the century.

The series was a runaway hit across the world, leading to a demand for professionally trained English butlers in countries like China, Russia, and in the Middle East.

3. Secrets of Highclere Castle

2013

Genre: Documentary

Time: 54 minutes

Where: Netflix

Binge-watching Downton Abbey might have led you to admire the English countryside, which is world-famous for its rolling hills, meadows, pretty gardens, and aristocratic estates. The TV series was filmed in a real-life English castle called Highclere in Hampshire, UK. It is a sprawling 5,000-acre estate belonging to the Earl of Carnavaron and it has been in his family for nearly 300 years.

This Netflix documentary takes you through the now-familiar rooms, halls, and grand staircases of the castle, as well as the surrounding parks. In addition to Downton Abbey, several other films and TV shows have been filmed at Highclere, including the 1991 movie starring Kevin Costner “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.”

(Tinsy is a freelance writer based in Mumbai)