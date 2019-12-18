With new campaign, BMC hopes to reconnect with residents

The governing civic body of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), through its latest campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, aims to highlight it contributes to the city’s welfare.

Over the years, the BMC has faced much criticism over Mumbai’s infrastructural gaps. Despite working to ensure the maintenance and development of the city, the civic body’s work is continually criticised by residents. Taking the bull by its horns, Lowe Lintas, the creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, India, crafted a campaign that aims to build a positive perception about the BMC and reinforce residents’ trust in the civic body, even as it highlights the magnitude of work that it has been doing for Mumbai.

The agency used emotional storytelling to encourage behavioural change and prompt citizens to take ownership for their own actions by not littering or wasting water.

Talking about the multi-film campaign, Anaheeta Goenka, President, Lowe Lintas said it was an interesting task from a perspective of discovery, about the BMC. “But the best way to approach it was by being authentic and honest. As ‘restless Mumbai’ needs ‘restless Mumbaikars’ to keep it going, real truths were unearthed and real stories told.”

Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said the agency had the most unique briefing session by the BMC. “We were just asked to send our team to key BMC operational zones and observe, to meet the BMC staff and observe them. Our team came back with stories that were true and tugged at the heart.”

The team decided to showcase real people with real stories. The multi-film campaign that highlights the efforts of the BMC’s departments is live across online and offline media.