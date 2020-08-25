Work From Home jobs see 7 times growth in applications: Naukri.com report

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Work from home jobs have witnessed a seven times growth in applications in the last few months as compared to pre-Covid times, as per a study by Naukri.com.
The report said that work from home culture comes to the fore as the Indian workforce is witnessing a behavioural shift.
The study further suggested that the remote working revolution has seen many employees enjoy greater flexibility and control on their personal and professional lives including saving on huge commute times.
The study noted that hiring for remote jobs too has seen robust growth and has increased by three times as compared to pre-Covid levels this year.
It added that even the percentage contribution of work from home jobs has gone up by four times in 2020 versus 2019 as a result of the global pandemic.
Also, the keyword, ‘Work From Home’ has been one of the top three most searched keywords by job seekers in the last five months on Naukri’s platform.
Commenting on the data trends, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com said in an official statement: “We have seen the work from home trend grow in the last few years but the growth has accelerated multi-fold due to the global pandemic.
He added: “Greater acceptance of remote working will pave way for a hybrid-working model in the coming future. It’s also interesting to note that traditionally office-based or on-ground roles such as Sales/ Business Development and Customer Care Agents are now being offered with WFH options.”
Around half of remote job postings are from the BPO/ ITES sector, resulting in significant growth of WFH jobs from the industry. IT-Software, Education/Teaching, and Internet/E-commerce contribute to another quarter of work from home jobs.
WFH jobs have also emerged in unlikely sectors such as Publishing, BFSI, and Education/Teaching that has conventionally required the physical presence of the employee, the report added mentioned.
However, the most impacted industries like Travel and Staffing continue to decline in hiring even in remote jobs.
