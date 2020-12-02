Yahoo Year in Review: Ambani, Dhoni, Covid warriors win awards

Yahoo, on Tuesday, announced the 2020 Year in Review (YIR) for India, a collection of 2020’s top newsmakers and events. It is based on users’ anonymised daily search habits. It also considered an editorial selection of what was read, recommended, and shared most on Yahoo throughout the year.

YIR 2020 Personality of the Year: Covid Warriors

Covid Warriors were named YIR’s Personality of the Year 2020. According to Yahoo, netizens were hugely inspired by Covid warriors from across India. These include healthcare workers, police personnel, government officials, journalists, delivery boys, among others.

'Hero of the Year' Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood won the Hero of the Year title for helping thousands of migrant workers left stranded and battered early in the Covid crisis.

‘Most Searched Personality’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was India’s ‘Most Searched Personality’ of 2020. This is the first year since 2017 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken the No. 1 spot on the list.

Other titles include Top Newsmakers of 2020, which was won by PM Modi; Most Searched Indian Sports Personalities, which was clinched by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Yahoo Business Newsmaker of 2020 was won by Mukesh Ambani, followed by industrialist Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute.