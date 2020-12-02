Yahoo Year in Review: Ambani, Dhoni, Covid warriors win awards

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Yahoo, on Tuesday, announced the 2020 Year in Review (YIR) for India, a collection of 2020’s top newsmakers and events. It is based on users’ anonymised daily search habits. It also considered an editorial selection of what was read, recommended, and shared most on Yahoo throughout the year.
Covid Warriors were named YIR’s Personality of the Year 2020. According to Yahoo, netizens were hugely inspired by Covid warriors from across India. These include healthcare workers, police personnel, government officials, journalists, delivery boys, among others.
Actor Sonu Sood won the Hero of the Year title for helping thousands of migrant workers left stranded and battered early in the Covid crisis.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was India’s ‘Most Searched Personality’ of 2020. This is the first year since 2017 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken the No. 1 spot on the list.
Other titles include Top Newsmakers of 2020, which was won by PM Modi; Most Searched Indian Sports Personalities, which was clinched by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Yahoo Business Newsmaker of 2020 was won by Mukesh Ambani, followed by industrialist Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...