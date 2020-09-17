YouBed tech offers good sleep to guests in hotels

YouBed, a Swedish company, has introduced innovative technology to provide personal mattress comfort which offers good sleep for guests in hotels.

The company has invented a way to adjust the firmness in a high-level pocket spring mattress without compromising on the highest levels of sleeping comfort.

By using a remote, guests can adjust the softness and firmness across the bed.

The YouBed Sleep Concept is now being launched globally in a unique collaboration with Business Sweden and other government departments. About 44 new YouBed offices have already initiated dialogues with regional hotel groups that are expected to lead local introductions around the world. The offices of YouBed can support every market of the world, said the company.

Mattias Sörensen, CEO and founder of YouBed said personalised sleep comfort is the missing link that will finally allow hotels to reach their full potential and provide an opportunity to upgrade their hotel’s offering and competitiveness.

"The innovation would create a paradigm shift in the hotel industry. We have therefore spent years proving the sleep concept, while also creating the infrastructure and capacity to support an expected global demand," he added.

YouBed is currently available at all Mövenpick Hotels in Europe and the Scandinavian First Hotels and Scandic Hotels. The YouBed sleep concept is initially available for corporate brand introductions that include every hotel within the chain.

YouBed has decided to use Business Sweden existing support structures, a shortcut for leading companies to access global markets quickly. "As we got involved early in the process, we could tailor our involvement based on this long-term business relationship," said Fredrik Fexe, Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Business Sweden.