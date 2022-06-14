ZEE5 launches 11 web series in Telugu

With competition hotting up in the Telugu OTT (over the top) space, ZEE5 has added 11 web series to its content bouquet.

“We have been ramping up content in our regional content library. We recently won the rights for RRR’s in some languages. It clocked 1,000 million streaming minutes within 10 days of its launch on the platform,” Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, has said.

“South is an important market for us and we have been consistent in expanding our presence in this market across languages from the very beginning,” he said.

“The response from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region has been encouraging and we did foresee a growing appetite for Telugu content worldwide,” he said.

“We have seen a significant transition in the viewing patterns of Indian audiences. They have appetite for diverse range of content on OTT platforms,” Punit Misra, President (Content and International Markets) of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said.

This uptick, he said, had been significant in the South.