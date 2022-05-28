Vice President Venkaiah Naidu unveils Karunanidhi statue in Chennai

Stressing the need for political leaders to respect each other, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that they should consider each other as rivals, and not as enemies.

“Irrespective of caste, creed, religion or political affiliations, we are all Indians first and we should work for the growth and development of the nation,” the Vice President said while unveiling the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Saturday. An important requirement in democracy is the principle of agreeing to disagree, the Vice President added.

“We, as a nation, have moved forward and have made perceptible progress by recognising and celebrating this fascinating diversity and capitalising on the inherent strengths in each State. We have realised that we can bring about a rare synergy if we tap into the abundant, hidden energy that is waiting to be kindled within each of our citizens in each of our States and this is what exceptional leaders like Karunanidhi tried to do,” he said.

The Vice President hailed Karunanidhi as an able Chief Minister who left a lasting legacy of development and social welfare. He was an outstanding legislator who excelled in the art of constructive political debate.

Describing Karunanidhi as one of India’s most dynamic chief ministers, the Vice President said he gave a boost to industrial growth, infrastructure and information technology in Tamil Nadu.

Naidu hoped that Tamil Nadu would make rapid progress on all fronts and by working with the Centre in the true spirit of ‘cooperative federalism’ and ‘competitive federalism’ make India realise its true potential in the years to come.

Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed his father Karunanidhi as the 'Father of Modern Tamil Nadu'. Everyone in Tamil Nadu will benefit from him and the schemes he has drawn up.