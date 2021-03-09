News

Vidal Health acquires Vipul Medcorp

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on March 09, 2021

Vidal Health Insurance TPA Private Ltd (Vidal Health) on Tuesday announced the 100 per cent acquisition of Vipul Medcorp Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd (VMC).

With this acquisition, VMC will merge into Vidal Health, to create one of the key three TPAs (Third Party Administrator).

Girish Rao, Chairman & MD, Vidal Health, said “By bringing VMC’s business under the Vidal Health umbrella, we will now have a strong pan-India presence of customers and offices, which will allow us to service our customers’ needs even faster.”

Rajan Subramaniam CEO of Vipul Medcorp said, “This merger will bring out the best from VMC and Vidal Health and set us up to deliver the best of the best services to customers. We are excited to be a part of this merger.”

