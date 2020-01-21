Welding industry stakeholders keen to bridge the skill gap

As the government aims to take its economy to $5 trillion, there is an urgent need to address the growing skill gap in the MSME sector.

The skill level and the technological gap that exist today in manufacturing in MSME sector are glaring. The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) under the guidance of Union Ministry of Skill Development (GOI) with the support of the National Skill Development Corporation and private industries are working on closing the gap, R Srinivasan, Past-President of IIW and Co-Chairman of the National Organising Committee of the 13th Weld India Exhibition, said in a statement.

The 13th Weld India Exhibition in association with the International Institute of Welding will be held in Mumbai during February 6-9 with the theme of “Advanced welding technology & quality systems for developing economies”. It will showcase the latest technologies and more than 150 technical papers will be presented.

Participants from over 22 countries will present exclusive skill development techniques for the Indian industries. The experiences of various successful welding models around the globe, especially underwater and space-welding will be shared by expert teams from India, Canada, China and Australia and government officials.

A national welding capability workshop is being organised to prepare a roadmap to close the technological gaps which are a big hurdle.

IIW has more than 5,000 welding professionals and 300 industries (include both public and private sector) as its members.