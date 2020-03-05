Women hosts of Airbnb in India managed to earn ₹100 crore in 2019

Women hosts of Airbnb in India earned over ₹100 crore in 2019. Ahead of International Women's day, Airbnb released data stating that over 34 per cent and 40 per cent of Airbnb's stay hosts and experience hosts in India are women.

According to the latest Airbnb data, women entrepreneurs are pioneering new markets and fulfilling untapped customer needs through innovative businesses.

Data also revealed that Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Jaipur are the top 5 cities in India with the highest number of women hosts.

“Airbnb wants to partner women hosts across the country by empowering them to pursue their passions. Entrepreneurship among women not only boosts the economy through job creation but also delivers transformational social outcomes for them. In 2019, Indian women hosts earned over US$14 million (₹100 crore approx.) and we are happy to be a catalyst for enabling women to become digitally savvy and financially independent,” said Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Country Manager, Airbnb India

Airbnb celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit of its female host community with #HostWithHer, illustrating how digital tourism has played a key role in their journey to success as travel entrepreneurs.

(First name removed on request) 64-year-old, Mrs. Desai is a Mumbai resident. She has been a stay host for the past six years. After her daughter got married, she and her husband started hosting guests across the globe.

"I was an empty nester at one point of time, now, I'm a host." Mrs. Desai Molecular Biologist by profession. "Hosting people contributes to another ₹60,000 annually for us."

"I don't do this for money anyway. I welcome guests at my will and I learn about differ ent nationalities and cultures. It is also an added income for us," she added.

Businesses led by women hosts who are part of a strong community in India have a multiplier effect on local economies by offering employment, boosting incomes through socio-economic development and encouraging other women to join in and start their own exciting journeys, fulfilling their passion for travel and hospitality.

In 2019, Airbnb also partnered with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation to create economic empowerment opportunities for women in the rural parts of Rajasthan by helping them become Airbnb hosts and have the opportunity to open their homes to tourists from around the world. The partnership also aims to help create social impact experiences to promote local culture and unique handicrafts made by local women in Rajasthan. Airbnb's Social Impact Experiences are inspiring activities hosted by nonprofits that connect travellers (and locals) to their causes. Hosting an experience is an excellent way for organizations to promote awareness, create long-term advocates, and raise funds. Airbnb waives its fees, so 100% goes directly to the nonprofit.

“As the world celebrates and uplifts women this International Women’s Day, I am proud to represent the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation in Airbnb’s #HostWithHer campaign. Through our partnership with Airbnb, we have successfully brought financial independence to the foundation women across Rajasthan. With the Airbnb Social Impact Experience, the foundation women have got the opportunity to share their culture & skills with travellers from across the globe,” said Shivina Kumari, Executive Director, Princess Diya Kumari Foundation.

