Charlottesville Confederate statue vandalised again

PTI Charlottesville (US) | Updated on December 01, 2019 Published on December 01, 2019

A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalised again, this time with graffiti saying, “Impeach Trump”.

News outlets report that the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee was also spray-painted Thursday night with “This is Racist”.

Tarps were put over the graffiti and city officials expect a clean-up effort to start on Monday.

The statue was vandalised earlier this year with an expletive directed at President Donald Trump.

White nationalists seized on a city plan to remove the statue and flocked there in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly.

The city’s effort to remove the statue have been prevented by a judge amid ongoing litigation. The statue has been vandalised several times previously.

