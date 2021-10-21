China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most independent business news sites, from a list of news outlets whose content can be republished by other internet news providers.
The move is in line with the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to tighten control over the flow of information. Caixin is privately funded, unlike most state-run media. The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished.
Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in 2016. Another independent Chinese newspaper, The Economic Observer, was also dropped from this year’s list.
Also read: China’s been aggressor against India; must be held accountable for failing to play by rules: US diplomat
The Cyberspace Administration said in a notice that outlets omitted from the list published this week “no longer meet requirements, have poor daily performance and lack influence”. The aim was to maintain the “seriousness and credibility” of the list, it said.
Caixin’s exclusion means readers in China will have to visit its website or app directly to read its news stories, instead of reading them on popular news aggregator websites. The company did not comment when contacted by phone and email.
Caixin is known for being bolder than most outlets, pushing limits imposed to ensure that news agencies and social media platforms censor politically sensitive or inappropriate topics. The outlet is known for its investigative reporting on corruption and other issues.
The company, founded by prominent editor Hu Shuli, has a think tank, a data company, investable indices, and research firms. The Economic Observer also has been critical of the government at times. In 2011, it ignored a government censorship directive and published an in-depth feature about a high-speed train collision that killed dozens.
Also read: India speeds past China in the unicorn race
The Chinese news landscape is tightly controlled by the government, which blocks online access to many Western news organisations such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the BBC. State media, such as the China Daily, People’s Daily and Global Times, tend to publish stories in line with government messaging.
It’s not the first time Caixin has run afoul of authorities. In 2016, China’s cyber watchdog suspended Caixin’s credentials for two months, prohibiting online sites from syndicating its content and accusing Caixin of putting out “problematic” news reports. That followed Caixin’s coverage of opposition by a group of lawyers to new regulations set out by China’s Ministry of Justice.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...