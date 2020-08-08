China seals village in inner Mongolia after a death reported due to ‘Bubonic Plague’

The Chinese administration has sealed a village located in inner Mongolia after the death of a person due to bubonic plague, a medieval disease known for unleashing the most deadly pandemic in human history, as per a CNN report.

The Baotou Municipal Hospital Commission issued a statement that the person who died of the disease was a resident of Suji Xincun village and confirmed to be a bubonic plague patient. The statement further stated that the patient died of circulatory system failure. Meanwhile, all villagers have been tested negative for the disease.

Nine close contacts and 26 secondary contacts of the patient have been quarantined and tested negative, the commission added.

The bubonic plague erupted in Chine in June as well. However, World Health Organisation, after proper scrutiny of the situation, maintained that the bubonic plague outbreak in China in June was “well managed” and should not be considered a potential threat of snowballing into a pandemic, as per a Reuters report.

Plague cases are not uncommon in China, but outbreaks have become increasingly rare. From 2009 to 2018, China reported 26 cases and 11 deaths, as per previous reports.

The case was reported days after China witnessed a new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus that has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media reported on Wednesday. They also alerted people about the possibility of its human-to-human transmission.