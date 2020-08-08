China seals village in inner Mongolia after a death reported due to ‘Bubonic Plague’

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
The Chinese administration has sealed a village located in inner Mongolia after the death of a person due to bubonic plague, a medieval disease known for unleashing the most deadly pandemic in human history, as per a CNN report.
The Baotou Municipal Hospital Commission issued a statement that the person who died of the disease was a resident of Suji Xincun village and confirmed to be a bubonic plague patient. The statement further stated that the patient died of circulatory system failure. Meanwhile, all villagers have been tested negative for the disease.
Nine close contacts and 26 secondary contacts of the patient have been quarantined and tested negative, the commission added.
The bubonic plague erupted in Chine in June as well. However, World Health Organisation, after proper scrutiny of the situation, maintained that the bubonic plague outbreak in China in June was “well managed” and should not be considered a potential threat of snowballing into a pandemic, as per a Reuters report.
Plague cases are not uncommon in China, but outbreaks have become increasingly rare. From 2009 to 2018, China reported 26 cases and 11 deaths, as per previous reports.
The case was reported days after China witnessed a new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus that has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media reported on Wednesday. They also alerted people about the possibility of its human-to-human transmission.
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...