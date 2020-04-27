Covid-19: Singapore becomes Asia’s third most most infected nation

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Singapore — which has one of Asia’s smallest populations — is emerging with the regions biggest number of coronavirus cases after the world’s two most populous countries.
The island-nation reported 931 new cases on Sunday, with the total number of infections exceeding 13,000, overtaking Japan. Only China and India have more cases in Asia.
The majority of infections remains among migrant workers living in close quarters in dormitories, presenting a major setback to its early success in containing the spread of the virus. Its citizens and permanent residents made up just 15 of the new cases, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Last week, the city of about 5.7 million people extended its version of a lockdown by a further four weeks until June 1 to contain the outbreak. Known as a circuit-breaker, the measures include keeping schools shut, closing non-essential businesses and confining foreign workers in their dormitories.
Singapore is bracing for a sharper economic contraction this year than an earlier forecast of a slump of as much as 4 per cent, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally and disrupts supply chains.
The city-state is very likely to see a steeper fall in GDP, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in an interview on Thursday, as the global outbreak leads to a more serious problem than anticipated a month ago.
Still, none of the cases from the latest outbreak at dormitories required intensive care because the migrant workers are generally young and symptoms were mild, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said April 21.
The country, also has one of the lowest death rates from the pandemic with a total of 12 fatalities.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
The rupee (INR) has opened the week higher versus the dollar (USD); it has begun today’s session at 76.17 ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...