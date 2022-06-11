hamburger

World

First Russian passports handed out to Ukrainians in occupied south: agencies

Reuters | Moscow, June 11 | Updated on: Jun 11, 2022
File picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin

File picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo Credit: SPUTNIK

23 residents of the occupied city of Kherson have received Russian passports

Authorities in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine handed out Russian passports to local residents for the first time on Saturday, news agencies reported.

Russia's TASS agency said at a ceremony, 23 Kherson residents received a Russian passport as a result of a "simplified procedure" facilitated by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in May.

Published on June 11, 2022
Russia
Ukraine
war
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you