Daily outflows of overseas funds from Chinese stocks are on course to tie a record streak amid worsening sentiment on the nation’s economy and the government’s efforts to get it back on track.

Also Read | Asia shares struggle to shake off China blues

Foreign investors have sold over 1 billion yuan ($137 million) worth of equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen via the trading link as of the midday break on August 17, headed for a ninth-straight day of outflows. That would tie the longest stretch of net selling since just after Bloomberg began tracking the data in December 2016.

Foreign investors have sold more than 45 billion yuan of mainland China stocks over the latest nine days, nearly wiping out their recent buying spree amid hopes for new government measures after the key Politburo meeting. Lack of concrete policy action, weak economic data and fears of contagion from property-sector woes have sparked the renewed selloff in Chinese equities.

Related Stories Morgan Stanley says take profits on China, downgrades shares Chinese assets have gotten a boost in recent days amid a slew of promises from Beijing to spur growth and revitalise the nation’s flagging private sector READ NOW

China markets approach grim milestones as selloff spirals

“Overseas investors are lowering their expectations for growth,” after recent data and amid “restrained” moves by the government to contain the property crisis, said Meng Lei, China strategist at UBS Securities.

Related Stories China’s growth disappoints, fuelling calls for more stimulus Chinese GDP grew at 6.3 per cent in June, as against a forecast of 7.1 per cent; retail sales slow down READ NOW

Meng maintains an estimate for total foreign inflow of 300 billion yuan this year. However, forceful and timely moves to loosen restrictions on buying property and offer fiscal support may be needed to drive inflows, he added.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com