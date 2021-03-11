Former US presidents, First Ladies promote Covid vaccines in new advertisements

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Former US Presidents Barack Obama,George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will star in two new public service announcements for the coronavirus vaccine alongside former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter, the Ad Council announced on Thursday.
“The science is clear. These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” said President Bush in one of the PSAs with Obama and Clinton, urging Americans to get vaccinated.
“That’s the first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward,” said Obama.
Noticeably absent in the vaccine PSAs, created by the non profit Ad Council, are former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. During his run for re-election last year, Trump widely touted his administration’s role in bringing a vaccine to market.
When asked about Trump’s absence, a spokesman for the AdCouncil said one of the PSAs was filmed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, which Trump did not attend.
The spokesman added the organisation was pleased when Trump recently advised Americans to “go get your shot” after receiving the vaccine.
The new ads are part of the Ad Council’s nationwide vaccine education campaign titled “It's Up To You.” More than 300 partners are supporting the non profit in the effort to battle hesitancy about the vaccine’s safety and help convince more people to get the shot.
A second PSA features each of the presidents and First Ladies wearing masks and receiving a dose of the vaccine.
“Now it’s up to you,” Carter says in the ad.
