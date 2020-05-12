H1-B Visa suspension leaves many Indian families stranded in US

Many Indians in the United States (US), who either hold an H1-B visa or a green card and havechildren who are Americans by birth, will not be repatriated under the new travel restrictions, as per media reports.

As per the regulations framed by the Indian government, visas of foreign nationals and OCI cards, that provide visa-free travel privileges to the people of Indian-origin, have been suspended as part of the new international travel restrictions.

A family said, as cited in the report, that after having lost their jobs, they were supposed to move back to India and they also had a valid Indian visa. However, their kids were born in America. Air India refused to take the family on board.

In April, H1-B visa holders, who were mostly Indians, wrote a joint petition asking President Donald Trump to extend their permissible stay from 60 days to 180 days after a job loss. However, the White House has still not responded to their petition.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the US economy has suffered a major blow due to which there has bee a massive job loss, especially among H1-B visa holders. According to media reports, more than 33 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past two months of lockdown.

Hence, Indians now look forward to returning to India as there is a minuscule chance of them getting a job in the States.

According to the sources quoted in the agency report, Indian families now urge the government of India to airlift them from the US as they continue to teeter in the crisis.