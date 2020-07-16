Illinois residents sue tech giants for violating facial recognition privacy law

Two residents from Illinois, US — Steven Vance and Tim Janecyk — have filed a lawsuit against three tech corporations including, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s parent company Alphabet, TechCrunch reported.

Vance and Janecyk alleged that the photo of their face appeared in IBM’s “Diversity in Faces” database without their consent. Their photos were used to train people working at the three tech companies.

According to a law.com report, the two Illinois residents were Flickr users, who accused the three tech giants of violating the privacy laws and using their images in a data set that aimed to address the racial and gender prejudices in their facial recognition technologies.

In their lawsuit, the resident accused tech giants of violating an Illinois law known as the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

The suit also asks for a class action on behalf of “all other similarly situated individuals” in Illinois, the TechCrunch report added.

The plaintiffs asked the companies to pay them $5,000 per person for the violation of the law, and an injunction restricting the companies from using the biometric identifiers of the residents of Illinois. They also asked for the destruction of any relevant facial data that’s been stored.

“In its effort to improve its facial recognition technology, Defendant Microsoft violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act… by, among other things, unlawfully collecting, obtaining, storing, using, possessing and profiting from the biometric identifiers and information of Plaintiffs Vance and Janecyk and all other similarly situated Illinois residents and citizens (hereinafter, the “Class Members”),” the version of the suit against Microsoft noted, according to TechCrunch.