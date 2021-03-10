Japan decides to hold Olympics, Paralympics without overseas spectators: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government of Japan has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without any foreign spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The state news agency Kyodo reported, citing officials, that the government stated that welcoming sports enthusiasts to the Olympics will not be possible due to the spike in coronavirus cases and the emergence of new variants across the world, including Japan.
Also read: Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay
The Japanese organising committee of the Games will soon convene a remote meeting with the International Olympic Committee and two other bodies later this month to chalk out the plans concerning Olympics, government officials told Kyodo.
The Olympics are going to take place between July 23 and August 8, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.
Also read: Japan Olympics Minister Hashimoto to accept role as head of Tokyo 2020: Kyodo
Last week, the representatives of the five organising bodies, which also include the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government, decided to layout the plans related to overseas spectators by the end of March. The authorities will then make a call in April on the number of spectators to be allowed into venues, as per media reports.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...