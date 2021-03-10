Japan decides to hold Olympics, Paralympics without overseas spectators: Report

The government of Japan has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without any foreign spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state news agency Kyodo reported, citing officials, that the government stated that welcoming sports enthusiasts to the Olympics will not be possible due to the spike in coronavirus cases and the emergence of new variants across the world, including Japan.

Also read: Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay

The Japanese organising committee of the Games will soon convene a remote meeting with the International Olympic Committee and two other bodies later this month to chalk out the plans concerning Olympics, government officials told Kyodo.

The Olympics are going to take place between July 23 and August 8, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

Also read: Japan Olympics Minister Hashimoto to accept role as head of Tokyo 2020: Kyodo

Last week, the representatives of the five organising bodies, which also include the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government, decided to layout the plans related to overseas spectators by the end of March. The authorities will then make a call in April on the number of spectators to be allowed into venues, as per media reports.