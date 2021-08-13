Mahindra, ACME, Hero Futures projects aim to get carbon credits

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The renewable energy projects of ACME group, Mahindra Renewables, Avon Cycles, Jackson Power and Hero Future Energies are among the ten projects submitted by the carbon credits consultancy, EnKing International to the Global Carbon Council (GCC).
The GCC, an initiative of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development, Qatar, is a voluntary carbon offsetting program. The Council issues carbon credits, interfaces between project developers (such as Mahindra or Hero Future) on the one hand, and buyers of carbon credits, on the other.
It was established in 2016 and began operations in 2019. Emission reduction projects across the globe which have started their operations since January 1, 2016 are eligible to be part of GCC program.
The carbon credits it issues will be used for making the 2022 FIFA World Cup fully carbon-neutral. So far, 23 projects have been submitted to the GCC. Currently, 10 Indian projects have been submitted, through EnKing International.
Indore-based EnKing International collaborates with companies to get their projects registered/verified under various carbon offset standards. The company, which came out with an IPO last November and is listed on the BSE, offers end-to-end management for carbon reduction, cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, and trading in carbon offset projects.
It is pertinent to note that framing rules for the creation of global carbon markets is the unfinished agenda in the making of rules to operationalise the 2015 Paris Agreement. At present, carbon credits—tradable financial instruments given for activities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions—are bought by companies (such as Google, Apple or Infosys) that have committed to net zero carbon emissions from operations.
The rules for carbon markets are expected to be put together at the forthcoming Conference of Parties 26 (COP26) meeting scheduled to happen in Glasgow, in November.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...