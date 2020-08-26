Multiple controversies mark Day 2 of the Republican convention

The Republican party focused on the coronavirus, the economy and migration on the second day of its convention. Top leaders of the Trump administration backed the American president’s performance and made a case for his re-election.

First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House economist Larry Kudlow were some of the key speakers. Despite criticism about using the Rose Garden for a political purpose, the First Lady took on detractors and tried to reshape a perception that Trump does not care about the public and their issues. “No matter the amount of negative or false media headlines, or attacks from the other side, Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you,” she said.

Pompeo was at the centre of controversy when he spoke at the convention. Usually, a Secretary of State does not speak at a party’s convention, and the fact that he spoke about domestic politics while on a diplomatic mission, is another departure from normal. He spoke about how the US was committed to take on China and how the NATO was became stronger in the Trump era. However, it is important to note that the trade war with China did not provide substantial benefits. Also, there are multiple issues with the NATO alliance, the most recent example being the US pulling some of its troops from Germany due to differences in budgeting.

Rebuilding the economy

Earlier this year, a strong economy provided a boost to Trump’s re-election bid. But, the coronavirus stopped all that. Larry Kudlow, made a clear distinction between Trump and Biden, saying, “Do you want economic health, prosperity, opportunity and optimism? Or do you want to turn back to the dark days of stagnation, recession and pessimism?”

He also reinforced that there is a ‘V shaped’ recovery. However, that might not be the case. According to CNN Business’ ‘Back-to-Normal Index’, the economic activity across the US is down by almost one-fourth from its pre-pandemic level in March. More than 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending August 15.

To win the election, the Trump administration would have to make people believe that it is best suited to bring it back on track. A good premise, but there was one problem: Kudlow talked about the impact of the coronavirus in the past tense. He said that the Trump administration had "successfully fought" the pandemic. He had previously claimed that there will be no second wave of the virus. The fact is that on August 25, the US reported 1,212 new coronavirus deaths and 38,712 new cases.

Intent in question

During the convention, the RNC released a video of Trump President Trump presiding over a naturalization ceremony for five new US citizens at the White House. Trump, throughout his presidency, had tried to limit migration and to stop illegal immigration. He has on multiple occasions, tried to stop the ‘Dreamers’ programme and his child separation policy has been condemned widely. He even won the presidency in 2016 by promising to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and was condemned for his anti-migrant rhetoric in the build-up to that election. Trump welcome the new US citizens be be part of a family that was "comprised of every race, color, religion and creed united by the bonds of love."

Trump also exercised his presidential prerogative to pardon criminal justice activist Jon Ponder. Ponder was convicted for a bank robbery, but upon his release, he founded the non-profit organisation to help rehabilitate former convicts.

These acts prompted Trump's critics to question his use official business for explicitly political purposes.