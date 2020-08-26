Multiple controversies mark Day 2 of the Republican convention

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Republican party focused on the coronavirus, the economy and migration on the second day of its convention. Top leaders of the Trump administration backed the American president’s performance and made a case for his re-election.
First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House economist Larry Kudlow were some of the key speakers. Despite criticism about using the Rose Garden for a political purpose, the First Lady took on detractors and tried to reshape a perception that Trump does not care about the public and their issues. “No matter the amount of negative or false media headlines, or attacks from the other side, Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you,” she said.
Pompeo was at the centre of controversy when he spoke at the convention. Usually, a Secretary of State does not speak at a party’s convention, and the fact that he spoke about domestic politics while on a diplomatic mission, is another departure from normal. He spoke about how the US was committed to take on China and how the NATO was became stronger in the Trump era. However, it is important to note that the trade war with China did not provide substantial benefits. Also, there are multiple issues with the NATO alliance, the most recent example being the US pulling some of its troops from Germany due to differences in budgeting.
Earlier this year, a strong economy provided a boost to Trump’s re-election bid. But, the coronavirus stopped all that. Larry Kudlow, made a clear distinction between Trump and Biden, saying, “Do you want economic health, prosperity, opportunity and optimism? Or do you want to turn back to the dark days of stagnation, recession and pessimism?”
He also reinforced that there is a ‘V shaped’ recovery. However, that might not be the case. According to CNN Business’ ‘Back-to-Normal Index’, the economic activity across the US is down by almost one-fourth from its pre-pandemic level in March. More than 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending August 15.
To win the election, the Trump administration would have to make people believe that it is best suited to bring it back on track. A good premise, but there was one problem: Kudlow talked about the impact of the coronavirus in the past tense. He said that the Trump administration had "successfully fought" the pandemic. He had previously claimed that there will be no second wave of the virus. The fact is that on August 25, the US reported 1,212 new coronavirus deaths and 38,712 new cases.
During the convention, the RNC released a video of Trump President Trump presiding over a naturalization ceremony for five new US citizens at the White House. Trump, throughout his presidency, had tried to limit migration and to stop illegal immigration. He has on multiple occasions, tried to stop the ‘Dreamers’ programme and his child separation policy has been condemned widely. He even won the presidency in 2016 by promising to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and was condemned for his anti-migrant rhetoric in the build-up to that election. Trump welcome the new US citizens be be part of a family that was "comprised of every race, color, religion and creed united by the bonds of love."
Trump also exercised his presidential prerogative to pardon criminal justice activist Jon Ponder. Ponder was convicted for a bank robbery, but upon his release, he founded the non-profit organisation to help rehabilitate former convicts.
These acts prompted Trump's critics to question his use official business for explicitly political purposes.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...