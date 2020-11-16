Nissan mulls sale of 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, says Bloomberg

Nissan Motor Co. may sell its 34 per cent stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp in what would be a fundamental change in a three-way alliance that also includes French car maker Renault SA, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources.

Nissan is considering looking for potential buyers, which could include other shareholders such as trading company Mitsubishi Corp, because it is worried it may struggle to recover from a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg said.

Also read: Nissan to raise output capacity in China by 30%, says Yomiuri

“There are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi,” Nissan said in an emailed statement.