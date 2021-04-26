PM Modi thanks Japan for Covid-19 assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Japan’s Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide for the country’s assistance during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 in India.

“The two leaders discussed the Covid-19 situation in the respective countries and exchanged views on various regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic,” said a PMO statement.

“They highlighted the importance of close India-Japan co-operation to overcome these challenges, such as by working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development,” it added.

Loan support

Modi thanked Suga for providing assistance to India for combating the pandemic, the statement said. In January, Japan agreed to provide a loan of 50 billion Yen (₹3,468 crore) to help India alleviate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic. This is in addition to the financial assistance disbursed to India by Japan-backed Asian Development Bank to deal with Covid-19.

The two leaders also emphasised the need for early operationalisation of the Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) agreement in order to synergise their strengths and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes, the statement said. In January, under its SSW programme, Japan had also signed a pact with India to promote the movement of skilled workers from India to Japan.