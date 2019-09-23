World

President Trump makes unscheduled appearance at UN climate summit, to listen to Modi

PTI United Nations | Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 23, 2019

The US President listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

US President Donald Trump on Monday made a brief unscheduled appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit here and heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on climate change.

Trump was not scheduled to attend the summit. The president listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

He also attended German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s speech and left without saying anything.

The climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to “discuss a leap in collective national ambition.”

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on manmade causes of global warming.

In 2017, Trump withdrew the US from the 2016 the Paris Climate Agreement.

