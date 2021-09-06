World

Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

Reuters September 6 | Updated on September 06, 2021

Approval based on compliance of operators

Singapore's aviation regulator said on Monday it would approve the return to service of the Boeing Co737 MAX more than two years after the plane was grounded,becoming the latest country in the Asia-Pacific region to do so.

The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines complying with airworthiness directives and additional flight crew training requirements, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

