South Korea reaches deals to buy more Covid-19 vaccines for 23 million more people

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23 million more people, its prime minister said on Tuesday, a day after authorities said delays and efficacy concerns meant fewer people would be vaccinated in the first quarter of the year.
The deals include Novavax vaccines for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks at a meeting that were broadcast.
"The government has been working to bring in sufficientearly supplies, but there is growing uncertainty over our vaccination plan for the first half due to production issues with global drug-makers and international competition to adopt more vaccines," he said.
With a population of 52 million, South Korea had already secured enough doses for 56 million people from COVAX, Pfizer,Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and is due to begin its first stage of vaccinations on February 26.
On Monday authorities said they would not use AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and older, reversing an earlier decision, and scaled back initial vaccination targets because of delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX.
The country slashed its first-quarter target for how many people would be vaccinated from 1.3 million to less than760,000.
The director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Jeong Eun-kyeong, said the first-quarter adjustments were not expected to affect the goal of achieving "herd immunity" by November, though some independent health experts have cast doubts on the feasibility of that timeline.
The KDCA reported 457 additional coronavirus cases as of midnight on Monday, bringing South Korea's total to 84,325 with1,534 deaths.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...