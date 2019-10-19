Sri Lanka removed from FATF’s Grey List

Sri Lanka has been removed from the “Grey List” of the international terror financing watchdog FATF, according to a media report.

The FATF, whose five-day plenary concluded in Paris on Friday, said Sri Lanka made significant progress in addressing the strategic AML/CFT deficiencies identified earlier, the daily said.

In October 2016, the FATF announced that Sri Lanka will be subjected to a review of the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) of the terror financing watchdog to assess the progress of AML/CFT effectiveness in the country.

The Paris based organisation indicated Sri Lanka had not made sufficient progress in four parameters -- international cooperation, supervision, legal persons and arrangements and targeted financial sanctions on proliferations (North Korea and Iran), the daily said.

At its meeting at Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2017, the FATF listed Sri Lanka as a jurisdiction with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies which is more commonly identified as “Grey List” and provided a time-bound action plan, the report said.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

On Friday, the FATF retained Pakistan on its “Grey List” and warned it of getting blacklisted, if it does not control terror funding by February next year.