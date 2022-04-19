Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa moots clipping Presidential powers to combat crisis 

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Tuesday, proposed restoring a legislation that clips the President’s executive powers, and in turn empowers the Prime Minister and Parliament, as a short-term solution to the country’s gripping economic crisis. The move comes at a time when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda face unprecedented public rage and criticism, seen in the incessant citizens’ protests in Colombo and across the country.

The demonstrators want the ruling brothers to resign, taking responsibility for the meltdown that has resulted in in a severe shortage of essentials and steep price rise. While the pressure led to enmasse Cabinet resignations earlier this month, the President and PM remain in office.

Addressing the Parliament’s first session after the New Year break in Sri Lanka, Mahinda sought implementation of the 19 th Amendment with “necessary and timely amendments”, as part of a solution based on a “solid economic, political, and social foundation”.

His proposal signals a potential shift in the power centre within the ruling camp, with Mahinda attempting to regain control by overturning the 20 th Amendment.

The 2020 legislation passed by the Gotabaya administration reduced the Prime Minister’s role to a ceremonial one, while granting sweeping powers and heightened immunity to the President’s office. It essentially rolled back the 19 th Amendment passed in 2015, months after the Maithripala Sirisena-Ranil Wickreemesinghe coalition was elected to office.

The development also coincides with the Opposition’s call to abolish Executive Presidency. Government sources said Mahinda is expected to put forward a Cabinet paper on restoring the 19 th Amendment early next week, when the newly appointed Cabinet meets for the first time. He would need a Cabinet nod to table the relevant Bill in Parliament.

Protestor shot dead

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka police shot dead one man and wounded 10 protesters on Tuesday during a clash between protesters and police in Rambukkana, about 50 kms north-east of Colombo, officials said. Kegalle district hospital authorities told media that one injured man had succumbed to the bullet injury, confirming the first fatality following police action against protesters.

For more than a month now, citizens across the country have been taking to the streets, protesting the government’s failed response to the economic crisis.

The agitation intensified over the last 10 days, with thousands gathering near Colombo’s seafront every day, raising anti-government slogans outside the Presidential Secretariat.