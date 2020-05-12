We will do whatever we can to beat coronavirus fallout, says Bank of Japan chief

Nearly 74 per cent of founders upbeat as productivity doubles during lockdown
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would do “whatever it can” to combat the growing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that a collapse in global activity would hamstring the economy.
In a semi-annual testimony to parliament, Kuroda said the raft of monetary easing steps the central bank has taken so far is helping ease corporate funding strains and market jitters. But he warned the outlook for Japan's economy was “highly uncertain” and dependent on when the pandemic is contained, with risks skewed to the downside.
“Japan’s economy is in an increasingly severe state. The outlook will remain severe for the time being,” he said on Tuesday. “What’s most important for us is to take steps to smoothen corporate financing and stabilise markets,” Kuroda added. “We will do whatever we can as a central bank, working closely with the government.”
The BOJ expanded monetary stimulus for the second straight month in April by ramping up risky asset purchases and pledging to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low.
The pandemic has reinforced expectations Japan will slip into deep recession amid a plunge in global demand and a local state of emergency that has been extended through to the end of May.
About 15,847 coronavirus infections and 633 deaths have been confirmed in Japan as of Monday, excluding cases from a cruise ship previously quarantined in Yokohama, according to NHK.
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Ashwin Subramanian curates projects in the sustainability and development sectors
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Redington India at current levels. The stock has ...
Commitment of Traders Report shows positions of participants in F&O contracts
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...